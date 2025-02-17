Delta CEO statement on Toronto crash

Delta CEO Ed Bastian spoke out on LinkedIn after a plane crash at Toronto-Pearson International Airport on Monday.

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport. I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe," he wrote on the platform where he is active on corporate, business and aviation matters. Bastian became CEO of the airline in 2016.

The plane crash, which involved a Delta Air Lines CRJ-900 jet that departed Minneapolis, was first reported by CTV. The flight was identified as Delta 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, and carried 80 people, all of whom have been accounted for.

The incident is the latest in a string of aviation accidents this year, including an American Airlines collision with a Black Hawk Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., killing all 64 passengers and military crew. This was followed by a private medical flight that crashed in Philadelphia on its return to Mexico, killing seven on board and one on the ground.

The Toronto incident was reported at 2:45 p.m. local time. Pictures of the scene showed the plane upside down and mangled on a snow-covered runway.

At least 15 people were injured, with some being treated at local hospitals.

The U.S. stock market was closed in observance of President's Day on Monday. Delta shares will resume trading on Tuesday and have gained more than 10% this year.

Fox News' Andrea Margolis and Christopher Guly contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.