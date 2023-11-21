2023 Thanksgiving hours: These stores will be open, closed

A growing number of companies have pledged to close down on Thanksgiving Day to give employees a day off amid the hectic holiday season.

For some, it is the first time in company history they are doing so.

In years past, retailers opened on Thanksgiving to try capitalizing on the hype of Black Friday shopping.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, this started to change. Instead, to thank their workers for their hard work on the front lines throughout the global health crisis, companies began closing on Thanksgiving to give employees extra time off.

For many big-box retailers, it has become a permanent trend. However, there are still several retailers, like CVS and Rite Aid, that remain open with modified hours.

Here is the list of stores closed on Thanksgiving:

Best Buy: All locations will be closed

Costco: All locations will be closed

Dick's Sporting Goods: All locations will be closed

JCPenney: All locations will be closed

Kohl's: All locations will be closed

Lowe's: All locations will be closed

Publix: All locations, including pharmacies, will be closed

Target: All locations will be closed

Home Depot: All locations will be closed

Walgreens: For the first time in company history, most of its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving (aside from its 24-hour stores)

Walmart: All locations will be closed.

Stores with shortened hours on Thanksgiving:

Albertsons Companies’ banner stores – including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Vons and Tom Thumb – will be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, most will have adjusted hours and select pharmacies will be closed.

CVS: All non-24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will close early on Thanksgiving. Most will close at 5 p.m. local time, although there will be some variations.

Kroger: Stores will operate on a reduced schedule, closing at 4 p.m. local time.

Rite Aid: The majority of store locations will be open for the holidays with varying hours of operation. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving, but retail will still be open.

