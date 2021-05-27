Memorial Day auto deals: Here’s where to find them

Memorial Day is traditionally one of the top times to get a deal on a car, but this year is a little different.

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage coupled with the lingering effects of previous production disruptions brought on by coronavirus lockdowns has led to low inventories and created a seller's market that's been driving average transaction prices sky high in recent months.

Nevertheless, a survey of car shoppers by Cars.com found that 43% of them still plan to buy a vehicle during the holiday weekend, with 61% of them looking for brand new vehicle.

However, there are deals to be had if you look hard enough, even on popular models, and there are a few huge ones if you bundle all of the incentives available.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 58.92 -0.98 -1.64% F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.55 -0.36 -2.41% TM TOYOTA MOTOR 165.87 +0.32 +0.19% FCAU n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

According to iseecars.com, the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV qualifies for up to $12,000 worth of incentives and the 2021 Nissan Leaf $7,500. Both are $1,000 cheaper if you can find a 2020 model on the lot. Meanwhile, a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban can be had with $6,750 on the hood.

Here are a few other cash incentives available on top-selling models in dealer inventory that run through the weekend:

2021 FORD F-150 XL/XLT: $1,500

2021 RAM 1500 BIG HORN QUAD CAB 4X4 6'4" BOX: $3,500

2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB: $4,000

2021 TOYOTA RAV4: $750

2021 NISSAN ROGUE: $500

