19K portable heaters recalled over fire hazard

About 19,000 portable propane heaters sold at Harbor Freight are being recalled because they pose a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The fitting at the back of the recalled Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters may not be "sufficiently tight, causing the heater to leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard," according to the agency.

To date, there have already been over a dozen reports of the heaters leaking, including one report of a fire. However, there have been no reports of any injuries resulting from these incidents, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are being urged to "immediately stop using" the recalled products in order "to determine that the fitting at the back of the unit is not leaking," the agency said.

Harbor Freight provided instructions online to show consumers how to properly inspect the heaters with a soapy water leak test.

It is also contacting "all known purchasers directly with updated instructions for use and detailed instructions on how to inspect and tighten the fittings on the heaters if necessary," according to the CPSC.

If the product is still leaking afterward, customers should contact the company for further assistance, according to the notice.

The heaters were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from November 2020 until March 2021.