Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

19K portable heaters recalled over fire hazard

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the recalled products

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

About 19,000 portable propane heaters sold at Harbor Freight are being recalled because they pose a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The fitting at the back of the recalled Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters may not be "sufficiently tight, causing the heater to leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard," according to the agency. 

To date, there have already been over a dozen reports of the heaters leaking, including one report of a fire. However, there have been no reports of any injuries resulting from these incidents, according to the CPSC. 

Recall, Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

Consumers are being urged to "immediately stop using" the recalled products in order "to determine that the fitting at the back of the unit is not leaking," the agency said. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE  

Harbor Freight provided instructions online to show consumers how to properly inspect the heaters with a soapy water leak test. 

It is also contacting "all known purchasers directly with updated instructions for use and detailed instructions on how to inspect and tighten the fittings on the heaters if necessary," according to the CPSC. 

If the product is still leaking afterward, customers should contact the company for further assistance, according to the notice. 

The heaters were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from November 2020 until March 2021.