$1,200 burger in Las Vegas comes with poutine, record player

An off-menu burger sold at a Las Vegas casino comes with a big price tag, but it’s for a good cause.

The $1,200 burger — called simply “The Burger” — is available at The Study, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar inside the restaurant Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The dish is available through the end of the year. All proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House of Las Vegas, according to the report.

But what’s so great about this burger? It’s made with A5 wagyu beef and sake kasu cheddar from Japan, according to the report. Then it’s served on a potato roll with roasted Campari tomatoes and matsutake mushrooms. On the side, the burger comes with poutine, featuring fries cooked in duck fat and duck confit, duck gravy and crispy duck skin, plus a poached egg and shaved white truffle.

It also comes with a flask of the bar’s signature Oaxacan Old Fashioned, and the whole thing is served on top of a suitcase record player, the Review-Journal reported. Buyers get to pick a record from the bar’s collection to go with it.

