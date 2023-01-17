$100k coin collection swiped in New York City

Someone reportedly stole $100,000 worth of coins at the New York International Numismatic Convention.

The police report the coin dealer victim filed in connection to the incident said the theft occurred late last week, the New York Post reported Monday. The coins were reportedly stolen from his booth sometime between when he left on Thursday and when he returned on Friday.

The coin dealer reportedly told authorities his departure occurred around 7 p.m. after taking measures to protect his booth.

Meanwhile, the chairman for the New York International Numismatic Convention, Paul Russell, claimed the dealer "left a bit early." He told the New York Post near 6:35 p.m. or 6:40 p.m. was the time of the dealer's exit.

"We were still open for business," Russell was quoted as saying. "We had the general public on the convention grounds."

Police hadn’t apprehended anyone for the theft as of Monday, according to the outlet.

A man could be seen placing the coins in a bag in security footage, the New York Post reported. The thief then apparently walked away from the booth with them.

The coin dealer reportedly said he discovered his display case on the ground on Friday.

The "bourse area hours" at the coin-collecting conference took place Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, according to the convention’s website. It was held at a hotel in the Midtown neighborhood.

FOX Business reached out to the NYPD and the New York International Numismatic Convention for comment.