10 holiday classics you can’t stream on Netflix, Hulu or Disney+

'Tis the season for classic holiday movies — but not from Netflix, Hulu or Disney+.

Continue Reading Below

Another option is emerging in the "streaming wars," touting classics, like “Elf,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which are not available on other services. That option is FandangoNOW, an on-demand service from Fandango.

The platform, which debuted in 2016, released a list of its most-watched holiday films, with classic comedy “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, landing the No. 1 spot.

Here are the top 10 most-watched movies, along with how much they’ve made:

1. “Elf”

Year released: 2003

Total U.S. revenue: $173 million

2. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Year released: 1989

Total U.S. revenue: $71 million

3. “The Polar Express”

Year released: 2004

Total U.S. revenue: $187 million

4. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Year released: 1964

Total U.S. revenue: Multiple spinoffs and TV reeditions

5. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Year released: 1966

Total U.S. revenue: Multiple spinoffs and TV reeditions

6. “Four Christmases”

Year released: 2008

Total U.S. revenue: $120 million

7. “Frosty the Snowman”

Year released: 1969

Total U.S. revenue: Multiple spinoffs and TV reeditions

8. “The Holiday”

Year released: 2006

Total U.S. revenue: $63 million

9. “Arthur Christmas”

Year released: 2011

Total U.S. revenue: $46 million

10. “The Night Before”

Year released: 2015

Total U.S. revenue: $43 million

MOVE OVER ‘JOKER,' LEGO HAS SOMETHING FOR FANS OF CLASSIC 'BATMAN'

More popular streaming giants have some specials of their own. Netflix will release at least 10 original movies and series to celebrate the holiday season, for example. The releases include “Holiday in the Wind,” starring Rob Lowe on an African safari, and “Let It Snow,” with “Mad Men’s” Sabrina Spellman. Hulu and Disney+ have a big library of content, too.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The difference is price. Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have standard subscriptions around $6 and $13 a month, while FanddangoNOW charges users per movie or show.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS