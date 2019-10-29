Michigan apples recalled in eight states over possible Listeria concerns

Michigan-based North Bay Produce initiated a voluntary recall of a variety of fresh apples over concerns about possible Listeria contamination.

Approximately 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of apples shipped to eight states between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 were recalled over fears that they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was initiated after a finished product test revealed the presence of the bacteria, according to a Food and Drug Administration notice. In response, the company immediately ceased production and distribution.

Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apples that were packaged and sold in plastic bags under the brands Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan.

The recalled lot also includes apples inside unbranded clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and apples sold individually from display trays.

The apples were shipped to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Apples purchased prior to Oct. 16 are not affected by this recall and no other North Bay Produce products are affected.

To date, the company is not aware of any illnesses linked to this recall.

LIST OF RECALLED APPLES:

McIntosh Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, product of MIUSA. It was delivered to Michigan and Louisiana between Oct. 19-2. The UPC code is 8 13635 01012 8

Jonathan Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, product of MI-USA. It was delivered to Louisiana on Oct. 21. The UPC code is 8 13635 01017 3.

Honeycrisp Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, product of MI. It was delivered to Louisiana on Oct. 21. The UPC code is 8 13635 01018 0.

Jonamac Great Lakes 3-pound plastic bag, product of MIUSA. It was delivered to Wisconsin on Oct. 16. The UPC code is 8 13635 01019 7.

McIntosh North Bay Pure Michigan 3-pound plastic bag, product of MI-USA. It was delivered in Michigan on Oct. 21. The UPC code is 8 13635 01012 8.

Honeycrisp North Bay Pure Michigan 2-pound plastic bag, product of MI-USA. It was delivered in Michigan on Oct. 19. The UPC code is 8 13635 01130 9.

Honeycrisp quarter peck paper tote bag, product of MIUSA. It was delivered in Michigan on Oct. 19. The item number is 700116.

Fuji half peck plastic tote bags, product of MI-USA. It was delivered to All Thyme Fresh Market stores on Oct. 18. The PLU number is 4195.

Jonathan bulk 600-pound corrugated bins, product of MI-USA. It was delivered in Michigan on Oct. 16.

McIntosh distributed in trays, Product of MI-USA, not sold in retail. It was delivered on Oct. 19 and 21. The PLU number is 4019.

Red Delicious distributed in trays; sold individually for retail sale, product of MI-USA. It was delivered to North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Food Distribution Division – Butner, in Creedmoor, N.C., and Feeding South Florida Pembroke Park, Fla., on Oct. 21 with PLU numbers 4168 and 4167.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. While healthy individuals may only experience only short-term symptoms, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

North Bay Produce notified customers to whom it shipped the recalled product and is working with them to remove the apples from store shelves, according to the notice.

The company, in cooperation with the FDA, is continuing to investigate what caused the issue.