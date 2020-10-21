Amazon debuts 1-hour grocery pickup at Whole Foods stores nationwide

Food shopping just got quicker for Amazon Prime members.

Subscribers of the service are now able to pick up their groceries within an hour at any Whole Foods Market store in the country.

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth announced Tuesday that one-hour grocery pickup is now available at its Whole Foods Market locations, marking the company's latest efforts in the growing trend of curbside services.

Since the onset of COVID-19, people have relied more on curbside pickup in an effort to avoid crowded grocery stores.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online grocery services and prompted new customers to try services like grocery pickup, it’s clear that this offering will become a more permanent solution for many customers," Amazon wrote in a blog post.

Amazon's newest service only works on orders over $35. To access it, Prime members can either open the Amazon app or go online to the Whole Foods Market tab. When they are ready to check out, they are able to select a one-hour pickup window.

Each month, over 40% of Whole Foods Market pickup orders derive from customers trying this service for the first time, Amazon said.

"According to recent data from Global Data Research, almost 68 percent of consumers say they will continue to use curbside pickup even when the pandemic has subsided," Amazon said in the post.

In catering to the changing needs of customers, Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns can also receive free, two-hour delivery on hundreds of thousands of items from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on orders of at least $35.

