Amazon and Whole Foods evolving into grocery tech giant: John Mackey

Amazon and Whole Foods have come a long way since merging in 2017, with the grocer emphasizing upping its game with technology.

"Some evolutions have occurred. We are a little more data-driven now than we used to be," said CEO John Mackey during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. He added, "Amazon is helping alter our technology and upgrading it."

The $13.7 billion deal has allowed the grocer to tap Amazon's Prime Members, which number over 100 million. He then hinted that the companies are working on even more technological advancements though he declined to detail what that will look like.

"I can't talk about what we're going to be opening up, I would be tipping off our competitors," he said. "But I think we are going to be doing some exciting things."

This as food retailing evolves "at a pretty rapid clip" he added noting it will be very different in five years' time.

Amazon, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has been a good partner for Mackey who compared the combination to a good marriage.

"Amazon has not messed with our higher purpose, our core values, our leadership principles," he said. "They've let Whole Foods be Whole Foods."

Whole Foods has 487 stores across the nation emplpoying 95,000 people.

