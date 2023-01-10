$1.1B Mega Millions lottery: Retailers can also win

Lottery players are not the only ones hoping to win big when the winning numbers are drawn for Tuesday night's estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot ($568.7 million cash). Ticket sellers can earn a bonus of up to $1 million, depending on their state.

Payouts can happen even before those prizes are claimed.

The rules vary from state to state. Ohio, for example, pays up to $100,000 to retailers who sell jackpot-winning tickets. In Illinois, retailers can get up to a $500,000 bonus and in California, that benefit tops out at $1 million.

The state lotteries say it’s part of their efforts to encourage retailers to promote ticket sales. Some business owners say they also often see at least a temporary surge in business, as superstitious players stop off to buy their tickets at a spot where someone hit it big.

Since someone won the jackpot in October, there have been 24 consecutive drawings without a winner.

There have been a total of more than 27.1 million winning tickets sold in the 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. These include 52 worth $1 million or more, won in 20 different states from coast to coast.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest lottery prize and second-largest Mega Millions prize. The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday’s estimated $1.1 billion are the game’s record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29.

The biggest lottery jackpot was November's record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California.

The winner of that massive sum remains a mystery, although a ticket matching all six numbers drawn on Nov. 9 was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The center's owner Joe Chahayed was paid his $1 million bonus by lottery officials. He told reporters he planned to spend the money on his five children and would donate some of it to help his community.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.