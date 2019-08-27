Millennial relationship to food unique from previous generations

A recent survey of 2,000 millennials found their diets differ greatly from other generations.

According to the poll commissioned by vegetarian and plant-based food provider Sweet Earth Foods and conducted by OnePoll, nearly 60 percent of millennials have a special diet, which includes Keto, Whole30, plant-based or vegan.

Types of specialty diets for millennials

Of those who said they follow one of these types of restricted diets, nearly half of them said they do so because it is better for the environment, while more than a third of those responding said they do it because it's ethical. An overwhelming majority of people said they tweaked their diets to be healthier, to lose weight or to avoid illness.

The poll found millennials tend to change their food consumption by eating healthier food (46 percent), avoiding carbs or sugar (41 percent) and focusing on plant-based products (36 percent).

"Finding delicious plant-based food should be easy and affordable," Kelly Swette, CEO and Co-Founder of Sweet Earth Foods, said. "Bonus points if it’s easy to prepare and good for the environment. We know millennials are smart and health-conscious."

The average millennial spends nearly 200 hours a year at the grocery and more than 300 hours a year cooking.

What millennials spend on food and how they post about it on social

Millennials spend more than $2,200 annually at the grocery store and nearly $1,700 a year eating out.

However, many millennials admit they don't eat out because they don't have time (37 percent) or money (37 percent). Meanwhile, a majority of those with specialty diets said they find it difficult to eat out and more than half of people thought they were being judged for their dietary restrictions.