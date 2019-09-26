Volkswagen fixes parking issue in Beatles' Abbey Road album cover for 50th anniversary

Volkswagen in Sweden released an ad featuring a remade version of the famous Beatles' Abbey Road album cover in honor of the record's 50th anniversary Wednesday.

The image was tweaked so that the white VW Beetle behind the Beatles was not parked on the curb.

It was a creative way to highlight the automaker's Park Assist technology.

The image is available online, according to Car and Driver, or VW will send a copy to you for a $25 donation. All proceeds go to Bris, a Swedish childrens' rights organization.

The website, however, currently says the photo is sold out.

