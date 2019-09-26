Search

Volkswagen fixes parking issue in Beatles' Abbey Road album cover for 50th anniversary

By AutoFOXBusiness

Morning Business Outlook: After about eight decades, German automaker Volkswagen is stopping production on its Beetle model; Netflix announces 'Friends' is leaving for Warner Media's new streaming service HBO Max, which is expected to launch in 2020.video

Volkswagen saying goodbye to the iconic Beetle; Netflix loses 'Friends'

Morning Business Outlook: After about eight decades, German automaker Volkswagen is stopping production on its Beetle model; Netflix announces 'Friends' is leaving for Warner Media's new streaming service HBO Max, which is expected to launch in 2020.

Volkswagen in Sweden released an ad featuring a remade version of the famous Beatles' Abbey Road album cover in honor of the record's 50th anniversary Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The image was tweaked so that the white VW Beetle behind the Beatles was not parked on the curb.

It was a creative way to highlight the automaker's Park Assist technology.

The image is available online, according to Car and Driver, or VW will send a copy to you for a $25 donation. All proceeds go to Bris, a Swedish childrens' rights organization.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

The website, however, currently says the photo is sold out.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments