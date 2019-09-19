UPS updates iconic brown uniform

UPS announced the first major redesign of its famous uniforms since the 1920s.

Rest easy, UPS fans: The color of the uniform will still remain the same after all these years. The company says that the new uniforms will allow for more flexibility of movement for its drivers, as well as greater convenience and security.

Among the changes: a new, more breathable pullover polo-style shirt; twill pants with a more modern fit, a non-plastic mesh baseball hat, and reflective technology on the shirt to make drivers more noticeable in darkness.

UPS uniform makeover (Source: UPS)

The change is the most significant since drivers began wearing shorts in the 1990s.

“UPS is in the midst of a company-wide Transformation, and a significant part of that effort involves a cultural and brand shift that embraces innovation, speed and relevance,” said chief marketing officer Kevin Warren. “Our new uniforms have a more contemporary look consistent with the company’s ongoing Transformation efforts.”

UPS uniform makeover (Source: UPS)

Some of the drivers have, according to the company, really appreciated the uniform changes that UPS has instituted here. "Compared to the old uniform, this is a big improvement,” stated a Florida driver named Mark Monroe, who tested the new wardrobe

“I’d give it a ten. Ten plus, plus! It breathes and it’s much more comfortable fabric – it makes a huge difference compared to the old uniform.”

