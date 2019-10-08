UAW wants GM cars built in USA as strike drags on

Continue Reading Below

The United Auto Workers fired the latest shot at General Motors as the strike drags on, now in its fourth week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%

In a letter obtained by FOX Business, Terry Dittes, vice president and director, UAW General Motors, said his members want job security and that can happen when cars are built in the U.S.A.

"We have made it clear there is no job security for us when GM products are made in other countries for the purpose of selling them here in the U.S.A. We believe that the vehicles GM sells here should be built here..." - Terry Dittes, Vice President and Director, UAW General Motors

Talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers resumed Monday after harsh words from the union, which said negotiations had taken a "turn for the worse" and accused GM of lacking "basic decency" on Sunday.

Mexico is still a major sticking point, as GM would not commit on Sunday to moving any production from Mexico to the U.S., including the shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, plant that caught President Trump's attention in March, a source familiar with the negotiations told FOX Business.

"We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution," a GM spokesperson told FOX Business on Sunday.