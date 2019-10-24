UAW strikes deal with Mack Trucks and continues voting for GM walkout to end

The United Autoworkers Union has reached a tentative agreement with Mack Trucks to put nearly 3,500 employees back to work for the next four years following a nearly two week-long labor strike.

“UAW members at Mack have achieved significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections,” the union said in a statement, reported by Reuters. Workers will return to plants in Maryland, Florida and Pennsylvania.

The strike began on Oct. 12 after the Mack made cuts to their health care plans. Many employees said they had only realized their medical coverage had been cut until they visited a doctor or tried to refill a prescription.

“A lot of people were calling the insurance companies to find out,” five-year Mack Truck employee Matthew DeRitis told the Morning Call. “We all had to find out from each other.”

The strike was the first for Mack Trucks -- which is owned by Volvo -- in 35 years.

Meanwhile, members of the union employed by General Motors began a strike back on Sept. 16 in an effort to seek higher wages, better job security and protected healthcare benefits. The UAW is scheduled to finish voting on Friday on a proposed four-year contract that could end a 39-day strike that has cost the No. 1 U.S. automaker billions.

