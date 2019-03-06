Newmont calls initial Nevada join venture talks with Barrick 'productive'

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Wednesday that initial talks on a possible Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp were productive.

Barrick Chief Executive Mark Bristow and Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg met for dinner on Tuesday night in New York. Major shareholders have pushed for a Nevada JV, expressing concern a full combination of both companies - which Barrick wants - could be too complex.

"The meeting between the two principals was productive and a good starting point," Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said.

Barrick was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)