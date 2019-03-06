Former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn leaves Japanese jail

Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor, walked out of a Japanese jail on Wednesday, ending an incarceration for alleged corruption that began Nov. 19 of last year.

Continue Reading Below

Ghosn, who remains on Nissan's board, was released after Carl Ghosn granted bail and agreeing to numerous restrictions on his movements and activities until his trial for allegedly underreporting his compensation and shifting personal financial losses to the Japanese carmaker in 2008, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ghosn gained fame for organizing a global alliance of Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors of Japan and France's Renault. Though no longer the chairman of Nissan, he remains on the board, a position the company plans to take from him next month.

The release after 103 days in custody, Ghosn's third attempt to be released from detention, is contingent on the 64-year-old executive staying in Japan, not tampering with evidence, having no contact with persons involved in his case, surrendering his passport and being monitored by security cameras at his residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Once outside the building where he had been held, he got into a van to go to his new lawyer's office.

Ghosn’s wife Carole had arrived at the detention center shortly before his release and left in a separate vehicle belonging to the French Embassy.

If convicted on charges of aggravated breach of trust and other charges he could spend up to a decade in jail.