New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII ring is the largest 'ever made' and loaded with stones

The New England Patriots were given their Super Bowl LIII rings on Thursday night and the jewelry is said to be both impressive in size and loaded with precious stones.

Jostens was tasked with coming up with the look of the ring, ESPN reported. The company explained its design of the piece on their website, which tells the story of the team’s accomplishments.

The ring, which is made from 10-karat gold, “is the largest Super Bowl ring ever made,” Jostens said. It features various diamonds and sapphires.

“The Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship Ring features an average 416 of round diamonds and 6 marquise-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 8.25 carats,” Jostens said. “Each ring features 20 round, genuine blue sapphires for 1.60 carats, bringing the total gem carat weight to 9.85 carats.”

The face of the ring shows the team’s logo in a red and blue stone. It's accompanied by a diamond in the star and is outlined with 38 more diamonds, the total of which is a significant number, Jostens said.

“When combined, these 39 diamonds represent two NFL records reached by the Patriots with their Super Bowl LIII win -- the franchise's 37th playoff victory, more than any other team, and their profound accomplishment of becoming the second team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, also an NFL best,” they explained.

Also featured on the ring are six Lombardi trophies – which is presented to the winner of the Super Bowl. The trophies are “intricately set with 123 diamonds, each accented with a marquise-cut diamond,” according to Jostens.

Placed around the trophies are 108 pave-set diamonds, meant to signify the total amount of Patriots practices during their 2018 season, the company said.

“WORLD CHAMPIONS” is written on the side of the ring top, Jostens said before describing the placement of more stones.

“A patriotic 76 diamonds adorn the edges of the ring,” they said. “Completing the intricate design are 20 round blue sapphires, which are emblematic of the Patriots 20 AFC East division championships.”

The ring’s left side boasts features such as the recipient’s name, an illustration of Gillette Stadium and the player’s diamond-encrusted jersey number, according to the company. The final score of the game and “the rally cry of STILL HERE” are visible on the right side.

Engraved on the inside is the phrase “We are all Patriots,” which is a notable quote from the team’s owner Robert Kraft, Jostens said.

The NFL traditionally covers the cost of roughly 150 rings for the championship team, which are rewarded to players, coaches, executives and others at the winning team’s discretion. Each set of Super Bowl rings is valued at roughly $5 million, though the team’s preferred design factors into the final cost.

Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.