Super Bowl rings: Fun facts on cost, history and more

When the final seconds of Super Bowl LIII tick off the clock and either the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots is crowned league champion, the process of creating their customized championship rings will begin.

The NFL traditionally covers the cost of roughly 150 rings for the championship team, which are rewarded to players, coaches, executives and others at the winning team’s discretion. Each set of Super Bowl rings is valued at roughly $5 million, though the team’s preferred design factors into the final cost.

The process of designing, manufacturing and distributing Super Bowl rings takes about four months, according to Jostens, the Minnesota-based jewelry company that has crafted 34 of the 52 sets of existing rings. Winning teams are heavily involved in the design process.

“Our main objective in designing with the team is to capture the story of the season,” Jostens told FOX Business.

For decades, Super Bowl rings were primarily crafted using gold and diamonds. The 2010 Green Bay Packers were the first time to deviate from that formula, opting instead for a ring set in platinum.

Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, requested rings made of 10-karat white gold, 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires.

“It was a fun process and it took way more hours than I thought previously,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “I thought, ‘You know, you just sort of come up with some ring, and you make many, and you have a party.’ I never really thought of the details that were required."

The 2016 New England Patriots received the most decorated Super Bowl ring ever produced, constructed from 10-karat white gold, 283 diamonds and five carats of precious stones.

The largest Super Bowl ring ever constructed belongs to William “The Refrigerator” Perry of the 1985 Chicago Bears. His size 25 band was so large that it required multiple machines to construct, Jostens said.

Super Bowl LIII will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.