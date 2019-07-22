Ivanka Trump: Aerospace industry entering a new frontier

White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Monday visited Lockheed Martin in Littleton, Colorado for a roundtable discussion on the company’s workforce development and apprenticeship programs as part of her workforce development tour.

Continue Reading Below

Trump’s trip to the aerospace company comes two months after her original visit was canceled following the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

During the meeting, Trump applauded the company and its CEO Marillyn Hewson for keeping its Sikorsky helicopter plant in Pennsylvania open at President Trump’s request, saving more than 400 jobs and committing to expand the American workforce. Lockheed Martin vowed to create 8,000 new jobs for American workers as part of the President’s Pledge to America’s Workers.

Trump said the aerospace giant is helping equip the future of the workforce with skills that are needed to drive the industry.

“Aerospace is really entering a new frontier,” she said, adding that “the aerospace industry alone accounts for $3.5 billion in payroll in the state – it’s enormous – it’s vital.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trump said the government is looking to the private sector to inform them on the skills and demand in local communities.

Following the roundtable, Trump toured the facility with Hewson, who is also part of the Trump administration's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, and other company employees at the plant.