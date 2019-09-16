GM makes these popular vehicles at plants where UAW workers are on strike

General Motors autoworkers went on strike Sunday night at 33 manufacturing plants and 22 parts distribution warehouses in the U.S., including locations where some of the company's most recognizable vehicles are assembled.

United Auto Workers organized strikes at plants from Texas to Michigan. Workers say they helped GM become profitable and should now share in its billions of dollars in profit. GM says workers should take the company's "strong offer" that includes a ratification payment of $8,000 per individual.

Here are some of the plants that assemble popular vehicles where UAW workers are on strike.

Arlington, Texas

This Texas plant produces roughly 1,200 vehicles a day including Chevrolet Suburbans, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons, according to GM's website. The plant employs more than 5,000 workers, according to GM.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

This plant is the only place where Chevrolet Corvettes are assembled, and its mission is to "build the thoroughbred of sportscars," GM said. The plant employs roughly 1,000 people.

Detroit

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant churns out the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6. The plant employs 803 workers, according to GM.

Kansas City, Kansas

The Fairfax plant in Kansas produces the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4. It employs more than 2,000 people, according to GM.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

This Indiana plant is home to pickup trucks, such as the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado. It employs more than 4,000 people, according to GM.

Lansing, Michigan

Lansing is home to two separate plants, Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping and Lansing Delta Township/Lansing Regional Stamping. Grand River makes the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and the sporty Chevrolet Camaro., while All together, the plants employ roughly 4,000 people.

Lake Orion, Michigan

The Orion plant makes both electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous vehicles (AV). It makes the Chevrolet Sonic, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Cruise AV test vehicles. The plant employs more than 1,000 people, according to GM.

Spring Hill, Tennessee

Spring Hill assembles the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia. The plant employs roughly 3,700 workers, according to GM.

Wentzville, Missouri

Wentzville Assembly Center produces a number of vehicles: Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks as well as Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans. The plant employs roughly 4,000 people, according to GM's website.

In addition, workers also picketed outside the closed plant in Lordstown, Ohio, according to WKBN. The last Chevy Cruze sedan assembled at the plant came off the line in March. The Cruze is Chevrolet's best-seller worldwide, according to Premier Cadillac.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.