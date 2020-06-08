GE seeks to raise $3 billion
One-time industrial behemoth looks to boost its cash reserves amid the coronavirus crisis
General Electric Co said on Monday it reopened portions of its prior debt offerings for $3 billion in total proceeds to boost its cash reserves amid the coronavirus crisis.
GE BETTING ON OFFSHORE WIND POWER
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GE
|GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
|8.46
|+0.58
|+7.36%
The company said the reopening was in response to a reverse inquiry from a long-term strategic investor seeking to buy the company’s debt.
GE said it expects to use these proceeds to reduce shorter-duration debt and the deal is expected to be leverage neutral over time.