GE seeks to raise $3 billion

One-time industrial behemoth looks to boost its cash reserves amid the coronavirus crisis

Reuters
General Electric Co said on Monday it reopened portions of its prior debt offerings for $3 billion in total proceeds to boost its cash reserves amid the coronavirus crisis.

GEGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.46+0.58+7.36%

The company said the reopening was in response to a reverse inquiry from a long-term strategic investor seeking to buy the company’s debt.

GE said it expects to use these proceeds to reduce shorter-duration debt and the deal is expected to be leverage neutral over time.

