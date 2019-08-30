Former McDonald's CEO on Impossible Burger: It's not a hamburger, but it's still good

Former McDonald's CEO Ed Renzi is saying "I'm lovin' it" to the Impossible Burger.

Continue Reading Below

"I personally like the Impossible Burger," Renzi told FOX Business' "Making Money With Charles Payne" on Friday. "I haven't tasted Beyond Meat, although I like what their attitude is about the future. I like it for what it is. It is not a hamburger, but it's still good. It tastes good and so, it's my No. 2 after a great burger."

Renzi, now the FAT Brands Chairman, said the meatless movement isn't actually that new.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 217.97 -1.41 -0.64%

"Worthington Food started in 1939 in Worthington, Ohio, making vegetarian products," Renzi said. "I think the conversation about climate control and walking softly on Mother Earth is leading people to look more and more at vegetarianism."

The demand for plant-based products from the likes of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods has led to the creation of more than 55,000 jobs in the U.S., a new report from San Francisco-based Plant Based Foods Association and data firm SPINS found.

Advertisement

Beef burgers are still the most popular item on menus with 6.4 billion ordered, according to data from market research firm NPD Group, but growth has been stagnant compared to a year ago. Orders of plant-based burgers, meanwhile, have seen a 10% growth from a year ago, with around 228 million servings bought.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

It’s proof, perhaps, that more meat-eaters are diversifying their protein options. Some 95% of consumers who bought a plant-based burger this year also ate meat, according to NPD Group data.

Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.