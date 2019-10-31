Ford will close Michigan plant as part of UAW contract agreement

The contract agreement between Ford Motor Company and the United Auto Workers union still needs to be ratified by its 55,000 Ford workers, but at least 600 of them will be voting in favor of shutting down their own workplace.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.59 +0.05 +0.59%

As part of the tentative deal, the automaker made late Wednesday night, Ford will close an engine plant in Romeo, Michigan according to several published reports. The 600 hourly workers will reportedly be offered jobs or buyouts. According to local Detroit television station, WXYZ, the Romeo employees will be offered positions at the nearby Ford Van Dyke Transmission Plant.

In 2017, President Trump gave public kudos to Ford for investing in three Michigan plants including the Romeo facility.

Ford stock was up slightly following the news of the union agreement. Still, the company has seen better years with its stock down nearly 20 percent so far this year. Sales of cars and trucks were down nearly 5 percent for the third quarter, and are down 3.5 percent year-to-date.