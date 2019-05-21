'Fight for $15' protesters file sexual harassment charges against McDonald’s

McDonald’s cooks and cashiers are protesting against the alleged widespread sexual harassment at the world's largest fast-food chain.

The coalition "Fight for $15", which is seeking a minimum wage of $15 an hour, on Tuesday said workers at McDonald's owned by both the corporation and franchisees, filed 25 new sexual harassment charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaint alleges company failed to respond to repeated efforts by workers to seek assistance from management.

Food Network’s “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi lent her support to the protesters appearing in Chicago saying McDonald’s simply has to do more.

“If McDonald’s can dictate the specific type of pickle that can be used by their franchises in their burgers, why can’t they dictate and enforce with penalties a comprehensive set of guidelines,” she said.

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook responded to Lakshmi in a letter outlining the steps the Chicago-based fast food chain has taken to address sexual harassment.

“By strengthening our overall policy, creating interactive training, a third-party managed anonymous hotline and importantly, listening to employees across the system, McDonald’s is sending a clear message that we are committed to creating and sustaining a culture of trust where employees feel safe, valued and respected,” Easterbrook wrote.

One worker told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock that she had made a claim on an anonymous hotline which wasn’t kept confidential.

Four of the Democratic presidential candidates including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I) say that they will participate in a nationwide protest.