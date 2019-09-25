FedEx deliveryman imposter steals $130K in cash, jewelry after tying up family

A burglar pulled off a brazen heist Monday by posing as a FedEx worker in order to gain access to a New York home, escaping with around $130,000 in cash and jewelry.

The terrifying incident stoked widespread fears on social media after security footage from the incident was posted on Reddit.

The burglary raised concerns about whether someone would be able to tell an imposter apart. One Reddit user commented, "No Fedex worker would wait at the door that long."

The video shows the thief entering the home in broad daylight Monday afternoon, followed by an accomplice storming up the steps right behind him.

The New York Police Department told FOX Business that the accomplice impersonated a police officer, even showing the victims a "badge."

Amid a time where fraudsters are continously getting more creative in their tactics, the former con-man that inspired the 2002 Steven Spielberg film "Catch Me If You Can," Frank Abagnale, told FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti that they can be outsmarted as long as people have the right tools and mindset.

“Education is the most powerful tool to fighting crime," The "Scam Me if You Can" author said, "So I remind people all the time, whether I'm educating FBI agents or bankers or consumers, if you really know the scam, if you know what's going on, you can protect yourself.”

In the video, one man was seen tying up and duct taping a man and two women while his accomplice dragged over a safe. One of the thieves instructed a victim to open it but when they failed to do so, the agitated men decided to drag it away with them.

The thieves managed to steal approximately $40,000 in cash along with approximately $80,000 in jewelry, NYPD said, fleeing in a Jeep.

FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti contributed to this report.