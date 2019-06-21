Explosion rocks South Philadelphia oil refinery

article

An explosion struck a South Philadelphia oil refinery early Friday morning.

According to Fox29, the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery, near one of the city's sports complexes, experienced a massive explosion. The news station reports this is the second fire this month.

Residents are being told to shelter in place.

A private fire company contracted by the refinery responded to the emergency along with local law enforcement.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A South Philadelphia oil refinery exploded early Friday morning, June 21, 2019. (WTXF)

The complex is one of the largest of its kind operating in the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, according to Philadelphia Energy Solutions.

Photos and videos published on social media show the facility engulfed by a massive fireball - reported as a 3-alarm fire by local reports.

The refinery, established in the post-Civil War era, was once Philadelphia's biggest employer, according to reporter Steve Keely.

There were no immediate reports on possible fatalities or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

