Boeing's 737 Max aircraft is going to have a fix: United Airlines first officer James Belton

Boeing announced on Wednesday it has reprogrammed its software to prevent erroneous data from triggering its anti-stall system aboard its 737 Max jets.

United Airlines first officer James Belton told FOX Business that Boeing will work with the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to come up with a fix for the 737 Max planes.

“We want to ensure the 737 Max is better than ever for the public,” United Airlines first officer James Belton said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Wednesday. “We have the safest air travel."

The Senate Commerce subcommittee on aviation and space held a hearing on how the three top government agencies in aviation, National Transportation Safety Board, FAA, and the Transportation Department handled the certification of the relatively new Boeing Max 737 jet.

“United flew the 737 Max for 23,000 hours without incident,” James said as he expects the software fix to make it even safer to fly.