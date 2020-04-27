Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boeing

Boeing to resume 787 production at South Carolina

Plane maker will institute a series of safeguards for employees to re-open

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Boeing Co will resume production of 787 aircraft at its facilities in South Carolina, with most of the staff returning by May 4, the company said on Monday.

Operations at South Carolina were temporarily suspended on April 8 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Boeing said it will institute a series of safeguards including signage to create physical distance and face coverings for employees.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY128.68-0.30-0.23%

BOEING 737 MAX FACES NEW SOURCE OF DELAY- CORONAVIRUS

Earlier on Monday, Boeing told shareholders it will need to borrow more money over the next six months and does not expect to pay dividends again for years, as it wrestles with industry fallout from the virus outbreak and the grounding of its 737 MAX jet.

BOEING PLANS TO CUT 787 DREAMLINER OUTPUT, JOBS: REPORT

The largest U.S. planemaker, which reports first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, last month drew down its entire $13.8 billion credit line and suspended its dividend.

Last week, Boeing resumed operations at production facilities in Philadelphia after a two week suspension due to the outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS