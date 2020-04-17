Expand / Collapse search
Boeing

Boeing to restart operations at Philadelphia area plants next week

Move comes one day following announcement to open Washington plant

Reuters
Boeing Co said on Friday it would resume operations at production facilities in Philadelphia next week after a two-week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said operations at its Philadelphia plants, which manufacture military rotorcraft including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf, would restart on Monday with enhanced safety measures.

Boeing said on Thursday it would resume the production of commercial jets next week in Washington state.

