Boeing to restart operations at Philadelphia area plants next week

Boeing Co said on Friday it would resume operations at production facilities in Philadelphia next week after a two-week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said operations at its Philadelphia plants, which manufacture military rotorcraft including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf, would restart on Monday with enhanced safety measures.

Boeing said on Thursday it would resume the production of commercial jets next week in Washington state.

