Boeing to restart operations at Philadelphia area plants next week
Move comes one day following announcement to open Washington plant
Boeing Co said on Friday it would resume operations at production facilities in Philadelphia next week after a two-week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Continue Reading Below
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The company said operations at its Philadelphia plants, which manufacture military rotorcraft including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf, would restart on Monday with enhanced safety measures.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|BOEING COMPANY
|154.00
|+19.76
|+14.72%
Boeing said on Thursday it would resume the production of commercial jets next week in Washington state.