Boeing CEO rules out re-branding of Max fleet

Boeing terminated some employees as a result of two recent crashes involving the Max fleet, chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg confirmed on Wednesday.

Muilenburg also said Boeing would not change the name of the jetliner once it is approved to return to flight, rebuffing a suggestion from President Trump and others.

While investors to-date have only called for a separation of the roles of the Chicago-based manufacturer's top executive and board chairman, there has been no public effort to remove Muilenburg from his posts. He also previously said he had no plans to resign.

But there have been “a number of personnel changes” following the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March and the Lion Air crash last year, Muilenburg said at the Aspen Ideas Festival. He declined to comment beyond those remarks.

Boeing continues to work with the Federal Aviation Administration on a software update intended to fix the issues that led to the Max crashes and an international grounding of the fleet.

Meanwhile, critics are seizing on how much training the company provided to pilots, including on the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System. Issues with the autopilot program contributed to the fatal incidents.

On top of any additional training for the Max, Muilenburg also said Boeing would enhance its role in training pilots as global fleets are expected to double in the next 20 years.

“Not only do we have a responsibility to design, build and support safe airplanes, we also work with customers around the world on training,” he told attendees at the annual gathering. “Our role in the future will continue to expand in that area.”