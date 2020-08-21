Boeing, 737 Max to undergo second set of tests next week

MONTREAL/WASHINGTON - Transport Canada plans to conduct flight test activities for the validation of Boeing Co’s grounded 737 MAX next week, the regulator told Reuters on Thursday, as part of global efforts to return the plane to service following two fatal crashes involving the model.

Continue Reading Below

BOEING SCORES ITS FIRST 737 MAX ORDER FOR 2020

Transport Canada is said to be the first non-U.S. regulator to conduct such activities, following test flights performed earlier this summer by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which is tasked with certifying the aircraft.

Canada’s tests will be held at the U.S. planemaker’s facilities in Washington State, according to two sources.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 167.58 -2.00 -1.18%

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) does not currently have a schedule for such tests, a spokeswoman said.

Foreign regulators have been scrutinizing proposed software changes and training revisions for the MAX, which may only return to service in 2021.

BOEING OFFERS SECOND LAYOFF PACKAGE TO EMPLOYEES

The Canadian tests are part of the regulator’s “independent review” on whether to validate proposed changes by Boeing to the aircraft, Transport Canada said.

“These tests will validate key areas of the FAA certification,” it said.

TC said it is preparing to participate in the U.S.-led Joint Operational Evaluation Board (JOEB) which would evaluate minimum pilot training requirements with partners from Europe and Brazil. JOEB is currently planned for mid-September, according to a person briefed on the matter.

“The scheduling and participation in the JOEB is dependent on the outcomes of the current certification and validation activities,” Transport Canada said.

The FAA said “each country will make its own decision” on return to service and said “JOEB is the next milestone.”

NEW BOEING CEO INHERITS CRISIS CREATED UNDER PREDECESSOR

TC said it would be “premature” to reveal details about “the design configuration, flight crew procedures and training requirements before the validation activity is complete.”

The MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS