Boeing

Boeing offers second volunteer layoff package to employees

In May, the airplane maker announced layoffs of nearly 7,000

Fox Business Briefs: The FAA might wait until early November before recertifying the plane again, says the Wall Street Journal.video

Boeing 737 Max is still months away from flying

Fox Business Briefs: The FAA might wait until early November before recertifying the plane again, says the Wall Street Journal.

Boeing Co. will offer its employees a second round of buyouts, the aviation giant said Monday.

BOEING: NO ORDERS, MORE CANCELLATIONS FOR GROUNDED 737 MAX

"While we have seen signs of recovery from the pandemic, our industry and our customers continue to face significant challenges," Boeing said in a statement. "As we continue to assess our workforce ... we will be offering a second voluntary layoff (VLO) opportunity for employees to depart the company voluntarily with a pay and benefits package."

Boeing did not say how many buyouts it is seeking. In May, the airplane maker announced layoffs of nearly 7,000 U.S. workers

Demand for planes has plunged amid global travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing shares are down 47% year to date, compared to the S&P 500's 4.7% gain this year.

