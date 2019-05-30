Anheuser-Busch sending drinking water to Missouri, Oklahoma amid ‘devastating flooding’

Anheuser-Busch on Monday said it would donate cans of water to help parts of Missouri and Oklahoma facing “devastating flooding.”

The brewing company vowed to send “three truckloads” worth of emergency drinking water, which is a little more than 150,000 cans, according to a press release.

The drinking water will be sent from an Anheuser-Busch facility in Georgia to its wholesaler partners in both Sedalia, Mo., and Muskogee, Okla., the company said. Partners in those areas will then collaborate with the American Red Cross to hand out “the water locally to those in need.”

“For over 30 years, we have worked with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water to our neighbors during times of need,” Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs at Anheuser-Busch, said. “Applying our production and logistics expertise to deliver clean, safe drinking water is the best way we can lend a hand in our communities during these unimaginable situations.”

The company noted that some of its facilities in Georgia and Colorado normally switch production from beer to drinking water so it's prepared “to help communities in times of disaster.”

This May 28 aerial photo shows flooded homes along Arkansas River in Sand Spring, Okla. Communities that have seen little rain are getting hit by historic flooding along the Arkansas River thanks to downpours upstream that have prompted officials to (AP) Expand

Massive storms dumped torrential rains in Oklahoma, Kansas and surrounding states over the past two weeks, sending the Arkansas River to “historic” levels in the east, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

“We're having to open up the floodgates as there are kind of historic 1986 flood levels all the way down to Arkansas,” he said.

Fox Business’ Julia Limitone contributed to this report.