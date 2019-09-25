Amazon, Discovery to launch a interactive cooking service featuring Food Network chefs

Amazon is launching an interactive cooking service with Discovery that will allow subscibers access to top Food Network chefs for $6.99 a month, the companies announced Wednesday at an Amazon event in Seattle.

The Food Network Kitchen, as it’s called, will launch in late October throughout the United States, and it will feature 25 live weekly classes and five daily live classes on weekends. Subscribers can also access 3,000 instructional cooking videos on-demand.

And in select cities, subscribers to the interactive cooking service will have ingredients mailed to their homes through Amazon Fresh and the Food Network Kitchen app, while pots, pans, utensils and appliances will be available through Amazon in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Discovery to bring the new Food Network Kitchen content to Echo Show, Fire Tablets, and Fire TV," said Dave Limp, senior vice president, Amazon Devices and Services. "We hope the combination of Food Network’s world class cooking content and the simplicity of Alexa inspires and delights customers throughout every part of their cooking journey – whether they’re a seasoned cook or just starting out,”

Modeling itself off of the popular Pelaton platform, which is an interactive exercise class designed for people to use in the comforts of their own homes, Discovery and Amazon said they will be featuring the likes of Bobby Flay, Daniel Boulud, and Guy Fieri as celebrity chefs on the Food Network Kitchen service.

Amazon will be handling distribution in terms of ingredients and eventually cooking apparatuses, while Discovery will provide content creation.

Subscribers to Food Network Kitchen will be able to stream classes through Fire TV and Fire Tablet and they will be integrated with Amazon’s Alexa. It will be available for Android and iOS users.

The interactive, subscription-based service falls in line with what many other cable networks and channels have pursued in recent months, which is selling a service directly to consumers without cable television as a middleman, following the likes of HBO Now and CBS All Access.

However, its core business relies on providing content to cable networks who, in turn, sell it to consumers through a bundled cable package.

