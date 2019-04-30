Amazon now delivers to Ford vehicles

Ford Motor Co. is the latest company to participate in a service from Amazon that allows car owners to have their packages shipped from the e-commerce giant directly to their vehicles.

Select Ford and Lincoln cars will now be eligible for Amazon's In-Car delivery service, the firms said on Tuesday, joining General Motors and Volvo, who were the initial participants in the program from Seattle-based company that launched in 2018.

"It’s a convenient, secure way to ensure your packages are delivered directly to you when you are out for the day, anticipating bad weather or wondering if your package is safe," said Ford marketing lead Lorin Kennedy.

Those interested in participating must be Amazon Prime subscribers and own a Ford model from 2017 or later that is equipped with FordPass Connect, or a Lincoln 2018 model and beyond with Lincoln Connect.

It is available in all 50 cities where Amazon In-Car service is currently offered. Large packages, shipments from third-party sellers and those valued at over $1,300 are not eligible.

The expansion of the vehicle delivery program further entrenches Amazon into the automotive world. Several carmakers, including Toyota and Audi, are offering Amazon's Alexa as part of a vehicle's infotainment system.

Individuals who don't own a car from one of those companies can also purchase an Echo Auto, a small version of the voice-activated assistant that runs through a vehicle's Bluetooth system. Amazon previously said it has sold over 1 million of those devices.