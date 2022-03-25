Alabama pipeline attack draws big reward for tip

An Alabama coal company has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in an alleged attack on a gas pipeline.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and reported hearing a loud noise along a road in eastern Tuscaloosa County. No one was hurt, and both state and federal bomb squads responded after officers realized an explosion had happened at a pipeline.

A statement from Warrior Met Coal, Inc. obtained by FOX Business claimed that the explosion was an "attack" related to an "ongoing labor dispute."

"As a critical infrastructure industry, it is imperative we protect our assets from acts of violence and vandalism to ensure public safety," the statement read. "While no injuries are known to have occurred, the threat to lives and property posed by this irresponsible and illegal attack is tremendous."

The United Mine Workers went on strike Apr. 1, 2021. Workers at two facilities with more than 1,100 workers stopped working when contract negotiations failed to end in agreement.

Phil Smith, a spokesperson with the union, said the group "condemns violence in any form."

Patrick Cagle, president of the Alabama Mining Association (AMA), called on all members of the mining community to condemn the attack, saying the "mining industry prides itself on prioritizing safety above everything else."

"This attack is ultimately an attack on what we stand for," Cagle said.

Agents with both the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, FBI spokesperson Paul Daymond said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office directly at 1-205-326-6166 or through their website at www.tips.fbi.gov or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) through the ATF Tip Line at 1-888-283-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.