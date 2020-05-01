Which countries have universal health care?

Since the coronavirus gained foothold in the United States more than two months ago, progressive lawmakers have used the outbreak to make the case for universal health care.

“Health care is a human right, period. So let me be clear: it has never been more important to finally guarantee health care as a human right by passing Medicare for All,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a former presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter at the end of February.

The United States differs from much of the developed world when it comes to health care. Even though the American health-care system is the most expensive in the world, and its cost far surpasses that of other high-income nations, the United States, unlike its counterparts, lacks some type of universal health care plan.

Still, some countries offer universal health care systems, but not all residents receive free health care. In many countries, employers and individuals share in the cost of health care through contributions, cost-share arrangements, co-pays and other related fees.

These are the countries that provide some type of universal health care, according to the New York Department of Health, and the year they adopted the system.

Australia, 1975

Austria, 1967

Bahrain, 1957

Belgium, 1945

Brunei, 1958

Canada, 1966

Cyprus, 1980

Denmark, 1973

Finland, 1972

France, 1974

Germany, 1941

Greece, 1983

Hong Kong, 1993

Iceland, 1990

Ireland, 1977

Israel, 1995

Italy, 1978

Japan, 1938

Kuwait, 1950

Luxembourg, 1973

Netherlands , 1966

New Zealand , 1938

Norway , 1912

Portugal, 1979

Singapore , 1993

Slovenia , 1972

South Korea , 1988

Spain , 1986

Sweden , 1955

Switzerland , 1994

United Arab Emirates, 1971

United Kingdom, 1948

