Which countries have universal health care?

The U.S. differs from much of the developed world when it comes to health care

Since the coronavirus gained foothold in the United States more than two months ago, progressive lawmakers have used the outbreak to make the case for universal health care.

“Health care is a human right, period. So let me be clear: it has never been more important to finally guarantee health care as a human right by passing Medicare for All,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a former presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter at the end of February.

The United States differs from much of the developed world when it comes to health care. Even though the American health-care system is the most expensive in the world, and its cost far surpasses that of other high-income nations, the United States, unlike its counterparts, lacks some type of universal health care plan.

Still, some countries offer universal health care systems, but not all residents receive free health care. In many countries, employers and individuals share in the cost of health care through contributions, cost-share arrangements, co-pays and other related fees.

These are the countries that provide some type of universal health care, according to the New York Department of Health, and the year they adopted the system.

  • Australia, 1975
  • Austria, 1967
  • Bahrain, 1957
  • Belgium, 1945
  • Brunei, 1958
  • Canada, 1966
  • Cyprus, 1980
  • Denmark, 1973
  • Finland, 1972
  • France, 1974
  • Germany, 1941
  • Greece, 1983
  • Hong Kong, 1993
  • Iceland, 1990
  • Ireland, 1977
  • Israel, 1995
  • Italy, 1978
  • Japan, 1938
  • Kuwait, 1950
  • Luxembourg, 1973
  • Netherlands, 1966
  • New Zealand, 1938
  • Norway, 1912
  • Portugal, 1979
  • Singapore, 1993
  • Slovenia, 1972
  • South Korea, 1988
  • Spain, 1986
  • Sweden, 1955
  • Switzerland, 1994
  • United Arab Emirates, 1971
  • United Kingdom, 1948

