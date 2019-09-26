Walmart's Sam's Club launches health care pilot to members

Walmart's Sam's Club members will be able to also shop for health care services starting next month.

Sam's Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost.

The services will be available to members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina in October.

Customers will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members

The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam's Club Health and Wellness.

The move comes as health care expenses place a growing strain on the budgets of many families and individuals, even those that have coverage.

Sam's Club emphasized that the new initiative is not a health insurance plan but a discount health program that can supplement insurance and bring down out-of-pocket costs.

Sam's Club says its program is designed to cater to members — individuals, business owners and families who are delaying or skipping basic care because of high deductibles.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.