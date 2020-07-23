Walmart plans to open six additional health clinics in greater Atlanta area

Walmart plans to open at least six additional health clinics in the greater Atlanta area by the end of the year.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the new locations will be in Newnan, Fayetteville, McDonough, Cartersville, Marietta and Woodstock, Georgia.

Walmart Health clinics offer "low, transparent pricing for key healthcare services, regardless of insurance status" and include services such as primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services.

The retailer previously opened three Walmart Health clinics in Georgia as well as one in Springdale, Arkansas.

The company also announced plans in June to open clinics in Illinois and said Wednesday that they would expand Walmart Health clinics to Florida next year.

