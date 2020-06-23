Walmart opening newest Health Center prototype in Arkansas

Walmart is rolling out its newest Health Center prototype in Springdale, Arkansas, as America's largest retailer continues its effort to expand health care services in stores across the country.

According to Sean Slovenski, senior vice president of health and wellness at Walmart U.S., the Springdale location will allow the company to test a new layout and services while providing the company with a "smaller footprint."

"With 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, we believe we can help by bringing quality healthcare to the communities that need it most," Slovenski said in a blog post on June 17. "We don't take lightly the responsibility to serve our customers in this way, including through our $4 generic prescription program we launched more than a decade ago. It’s more important than ever, which is why we’re opening more Walmart Health locations, so we can help even more customers access the healthcare they need."

According to the company, the new clinic offers transparent pricing "regardless of insurance status" for a wide range of services, including primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services "all in one central facility".

"Having access to quality, affordable healthcare has never been more important in the United States," Slovenski added. "We’re navigating a global pandemic that has exposed the vulnerabilities of our healthcare system and makes it hard for many families to get the care they need when they need it. We also face record unemployment, leaving many families without access to vital healthcare resources in the process."

The Springdale location will be open seven days a week starting Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. for both walk-ins and appointments that can be booked online.

The new clinic is the first of its kind outside of Georgia, which already has three Walmart Health Center locations in Loganville, Calhoun and Dallas.

