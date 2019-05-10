Trump strikes big HIV drug deal to knock out virus

Gilead Sciences, the maker of HIV prevention drug Truvada, is sending the United States a very big gift. It will be donating enough supply to support Trump’s initiative that seeks to eliminate transmission of the virus within the next decade.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar believes this is where having President Trump as “the deal master in charge” bears fruit for taxpayers.

“We've got a team here that's really focused on how can we deliver ... this agenda that the president has set out to end the HIV epidemic in the United States within the next 10 years,” he explained to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “And as part of that, a key part of that, is for people who are at risk of contracting HIV, they need to be on this drug called PrEP.”

The drug, which costs $20,000 per year, can help reduce the risk of HIV infection by 97 percent when taken daily and combined with safer sex practices.

“What we've been able to do is negotiate a donation -- a donation by Gilead of enough drugs to care for 200,000 people every single year for up to 2030 -- so billions of dollars of donations to the U.S. that will be devoted to the uninsured and those who can't afford access to this medicine,” Azar explained.

