Trump will require insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions

President Trump will require insurance companies to cover all patients with preexisting conditions, he said during a press briefing on Friday.

“We will be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all preexisting conditions for all of its customers,” Trump said. “This has never been done before but it’s time the people of our country are properly represented and properly taken care of.”

The Affordable Care Act, which the administration has taken steps to undo, provides coverage for preexisting conditions, which means an insurance company cannot refuse to cover an individual based on health problems.

Last month, the president also announced a series of actions aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drug prices. Among them were allowing the importation of prescription drugs from Canada and other countries and cutting out the “middlemen” to deliver discounts directly to consumers.

Trump made the remarks about preexisting conditions on Friday during a press conference where he also described executive action his administration may take to provide coronavirus relief to American households as stimulus discussions stall on Capitol Hill.

Those measures include protecting people against evictions, deferring the payroll tax for the remainder of the year, providing enhanced unemployment benefits and providing relief for people with student loan debt.

