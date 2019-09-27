THC products linked to vape-associated lung illness: CDC

A startling report released Thursday links the use of THC products to the spike in lung injuries or deaths associated with e-cigarette use.

Of just over 500 lung-related illness patients surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 77 percent reported that they used products that contained THC — or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the active chemical in marijuana that causes a "high" — whether with our without nicotine, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Out of those surveyed, 16 percent used nicotine-only products, and 36% exclusively used those that only contained THC, according to the report.

The data comes in the wake of several states’ officials’ decisions to outlaw some or all vaping products. At the beginning of September, Michigan announced plans to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, which were made illegal in New York soon after.

Just Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced he would be banning all vaping products for four months to collect more information about what is driving these life-threatening vaping-related illnesses.”

Twelve e-cigarette-related deaths have been reported by 46 states since Sept. 24, including two in California and two in Kansas, CDC officials said. More than 800 cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung illness has also been reported.