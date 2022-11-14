Shortage of key drugs amid flu, RSV surge leaves doctors worried about access

In the thick of RSV and flu season, pediatricians and families across the country are raising concerns about difficulty getting access to common pharmaceuticals that are essential during this time of year.

"After you have a population, a generation of children who are raised in masks and during lockdown, they have really no immune system and they are just catching every single cold that's out there," Dr. Dyan Hes told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth Monday. "So when they need amoxicillin for an ear infection and they don't have it, it's very frustrating because we have to choose something a little stronger."

With so many shortages in the United States occurring over the past year or more, there is yet another shortage for American parents to know about: amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat many bacterial infections.

Amoxicillin is a commonly prescribed medication for children's infections, according to Verywellhealth.com, a health information website.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) added amoxicillin to its list of drugs that are currently experiencing shortages on Oct. 28, its website reports. The shortage announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports upward trends of respiratory virus (RSV) positive tests and detections nationwide.

"This is of great concern," Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend." "I use these antibiotics, amoxicillin, augmentin all the time for my little pediatric patients. We use it to treat bacterial infections like strep, sinus infections, ear infections and even pneumonia for some of my patients."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News medical contributor and NYU Langone professor of medicine, also warned of a "bigger problem" treating colds and flu this year on "Fox News Live" over the weekend.

"I think, and a lot of other experts think, that babies weren't exposed to RSV previously over the last two years the way they normally are," Dr. Siegel said, "because they were wearing masks or because they were distancing, because of all the mitigating strategies for COVID that were in use, decreased the exposure to viruses."

According to Dr. Nesheiwat, the antibiotic shortage problem is twofold – there’s scarce raw materials to make the drugs, coupled with needless prescriptions. She noted that 25% of prescriptions written each year are deemed "unnecessary."

"We have to take a look at the fact that China controls about 90% of the global supply input of these raw materials that we need to make these antibiotics. So they kind of monopolize the industry," Dr. Nesheiwat explained. "And this is something we really need to take a closer look at and maybe one day become medication independent as we should become oil and energy independent, as well."

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which also maintains a list of drugs that are experiencing shortages, added various formulations of amoxicillin to its list on Oct. 31, the group's website says.

Unlike the FDA, which only listed amoxicillin in powder form on its shortages list, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists also reported that the capsule, tablet and liquid forms of amoxicillin were experiencing shortages.

While most people recover from RSV within a week or two, the CDC says that very young infants and the elderly are at risk for complications.

Dr. Siegel encouraged parents to monitor their toddlers for respiratory symptoms, isolate kids that are sick and continue to disinfect surfaces – and emphasized the importance of getting your annual flu shot.

"You can stop RSV and flu by wiping down surfaces. So get back to the handwashing and the wiping down surfaces," Dr. Siegel said. "I’ve always liked the flu shot… and this year, it looks like the flu shot really matches that strain that's coming out. And the strain that we're seeing is affecting little children, is affecting very old and those with chronic diseases. So we've forgotten about the flu for a while, but the flu is definitely something that you can offer some protection with that flu shot."

