Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, is Komen NYC's 28th Run for the Cure!

This year Fox News and FOX Business Network will field their biggest team ever to run/walk the race and bring awareness to the issue of breast cancer. One in eight women in this country will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Two years ago, it was my turn. I was diagnosed with stage three lobular breast cancer. Fortunately, I had incredible caregivers and support from my families at home and at Fox. Not everyone does. Komen is there to fill the gap.

Join us if you are in New York at the race Sunday.

You can register as late as race day. If you aren't in the area and want to participate, contribute at www.komennyc.org/fox. Together let's make Komen's objective a reality: No one should die of breast cancer.

The Gerri Willis Podcast “Run for the Cure” – Susan G. Komen CEO Linda Tantawi

