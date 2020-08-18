Purell-maker Gojo Industries hosting career fairs as hand sanitizer demand spikes

The huge demand for hand sanitizer to keep hands free of the coronavirus has the maker of Purell going on a hiring spree.

Gojo Industries says it will be holding virtual career fairs on Tuesdays to fill positions at three of its locations in Ohio: Wooster, Cuyahoga Falls and Navarre.

“As GOJO continues to rapidly increase production, both manufacturing and warehouse positions are available at supervisory, technical, and associate levels,” the Akron-based company said in a news release Monday.

It says it expects to add at least 250 jobs as production increases.

In June, Gojo announced it was expanding manufacturing operations at two new locations in Maple Heights and Navarre.

The company has directed much of its supply to hospitals and health-care facilities, which has made the cleaners even harder to find for individual consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported in July.

Gojo told the Journal production had already doubled and that it was making capital investments to increase sanitizer production sevenfold by next summer.

“Demand for hand sanitizer remains exponentially higher than in any time in history,” a spokeswoman said.