Health Care

Pfizer recalls some batches of blood pressure drug over carcinogen presence

Pfizer has yet to receive any reports of adverse effects related to the recalled batches

Pfizer said Friday it was voluntarily recalling five batches of its Accupril blood pressure tablets after finding elevated levels of a potential cancer-causing agent in the medicine.

The drugmaker said it was not aware of any reports of adverse events related to the recalled batches, which were distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022.

Pfizer Canada also recalled all lots of three doses of Accupril Thursday after finding the same impurity to be above acceptable levels.

Pfizer said there was no immediate risk to patients taking this medication, in which the agent, a nitrosamine, was found.

Pfizer

Exterior view of a Pfizer building in Berlin.  (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, but exposure above acceptable levels over long periods of time could increase the risk of cancer.

Pfizer last month also recalled some batches of another blood pressure drug, Accuretic, and two authorized cheaper versions due to the presence of the possible carcinogen.