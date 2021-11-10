Pfizer CEO says people who spread COVID vaccine misinformation are 'criminals': 'Cost millions of lives'

The CEO of Pfizer said people who intentionally spread misinformation about coronavirus vaccines are "criminals."

"Those people are criminals," Pfizer’s Albert Bourla told Atlantic Council think tank CEO Frederick Kempe on Tuesday. "They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives."

Bourla said it is a "very small" group of people who are purposefully spreading misinformation on vaccines, which he says misleads people who are already hesitant on getting the shots.

KANSAS AG CANDIDATE KOBACH FILES SUIT ON BEHALF OF EMPLOYERS HIT BY THE OSHA VACCINE MANDATE

"The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations," he said, adding that people can get "back to normal" if they get the vaccine.

A survey this week found that 78% of the public believes or is unsure of at least one false statement concerning vaccines. The Kaiser Family survey found some misleading information includes that vaccines cause infertility or contain microchips.

CDC data shows 194.2 million people are fully vaccinated in the United States. More than 25 million people have received the booster shot.

FEDERAL COURT OF APPEALS ISSUES TEMPORARY HALT TO BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE

